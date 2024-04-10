Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $201.82

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $201.82 and last traded at $203.34, with a volume of 78399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.52.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Biogen by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

