Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.18. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.26.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

