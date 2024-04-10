Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Shares of CAML opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.02). The stock has a market cap of £384.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,321.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.14.
About Central Asia Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.