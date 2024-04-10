Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of Beneficient stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 1,964,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,032. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($10.24) million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beneficient

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

In related news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BENF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

