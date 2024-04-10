Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $254.46 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $254.46 million and $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.25 or 0.05054957 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00022769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,106,091 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,726,091 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

