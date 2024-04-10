Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $102.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $89.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 1,365.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $35,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 224,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

