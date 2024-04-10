Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BELFA opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
