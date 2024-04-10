Bel Fuse Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BELFA opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $905.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

