Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $29.32

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $27.52. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 152,044 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,804 shares of company stock worth $4,731,669. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 340,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

