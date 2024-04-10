Barclays Trims Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Target Price to $20.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.84. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,120,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,830,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

