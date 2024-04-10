Barclays Initiates Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.