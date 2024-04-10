Barclays Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $335.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.16.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.99. 1,506,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,159. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $313.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 96.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

