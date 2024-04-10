Barclays Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $245.87. 2,168,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.74 and a 200 day moving average of $230.02. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $683,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 44,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

