Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 489.39% from the company’s current price.
Banzai International Price Performance
Banzai International stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Banzai International has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89.
About Banzai International
