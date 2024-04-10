Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,351.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 788.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

