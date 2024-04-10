Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

