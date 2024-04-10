Bank of America Raises Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $60.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.48.

Nextracker Stock Up 0.4 %

NXT stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

