Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,378 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

BAC stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.