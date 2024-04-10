Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,546 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.30% of Ball worth $54,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Ball by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,570. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.