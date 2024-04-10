Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.44 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

BCPT opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

