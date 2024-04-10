Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Starbucks worth $87,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $86.31 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.