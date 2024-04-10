Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,186 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.35% of AeroVironment worth $83,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,082,000 after buying an additional 209,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after buying an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $15,640,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.24 and a 12-month high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

