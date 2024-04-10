Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 849,764 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,745,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,764 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $240,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE TME opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

