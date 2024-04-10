Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 397,500 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,500 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $107,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

