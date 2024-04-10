Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 371,905 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,179,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,905 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.16% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $238,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $100,962.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $63,868,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,461. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

