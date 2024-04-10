Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 32,226 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,226 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.06% of WNS worth $61,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 3.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WNS by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in WNS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in WNS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

WNS Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

