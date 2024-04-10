Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,651,460 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,261,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,651,460 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $179,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 158,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.