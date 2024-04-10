Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,974,073 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,974,073 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $72,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 137,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NovoCure by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

