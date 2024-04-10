Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $161,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 7.7 %

SEDG stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 160.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $322.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

