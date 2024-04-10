Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,392 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.31% of Sweetgreen worth $130,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

