Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $112,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Shares of PEP opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

