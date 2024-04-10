Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.08% of Exact Sciences worth $278,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

