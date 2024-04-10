Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.13% of Twilio worth $293,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

