Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 29,324 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 2.5 %

AMT stock opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

