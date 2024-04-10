B. Riley Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $101.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 164,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,024,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

