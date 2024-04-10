B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 30th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.