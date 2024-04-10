B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.