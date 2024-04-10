B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

