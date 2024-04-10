B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,567 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.