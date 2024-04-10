B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 3,316 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUNW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 122,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUNW opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.