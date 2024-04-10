B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

PFG stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.