B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

