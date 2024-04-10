B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 937,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC raised its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 799,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,003 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS TYA opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

