B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IEI stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

