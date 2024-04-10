B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 468 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $91.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.7685 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

