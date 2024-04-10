B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.