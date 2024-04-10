AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

