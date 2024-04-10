Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $84,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 0.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Azenta by 17.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. 250,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

