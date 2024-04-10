Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 703,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,373. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 676,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

