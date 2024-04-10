Aviva plc (LON:AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.30

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aviva Stock Down 0.4 %
AV opened at GBX 491.10 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.35). The company has a market capitalization of £13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.43, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506 ($6.40).
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,564.09). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,573.95). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,564.09). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
