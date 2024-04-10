Aviva plc (LON:AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.30

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aviva Stock Down 0.4 %

AV opened at GBX 491.10 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 501.40 ($6.35). The company has a market capitalization of £13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.43, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.76.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506 ($6.40).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,564.09). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($63,573.95). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £4,396.19 ($5,564.09). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.