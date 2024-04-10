Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $36,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

